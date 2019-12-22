Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Remington Head-To-Toe Grooming Set
$15 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Coupon code "REMPG525D" drops it to $14.97. (It should apply automatically in cart.)
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon charges the same via an in-cart discount.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 8 attachments, including 3-length adjustable hair clipper comb
  • up to 70 minutes of runtime after a full charge
  • Model: PG525D
Details
  • Code "REMPG525D"
