JCPenney · 38 mins ago
$20 $50
same-day pickup at JCP
JCPenney offers the Remington All-in-One Groomer for $19.99. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $6 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
- If same-day pickup is unavailable, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup
- 2-foot cord
- 10-length hair clipper
- 16 settings
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gillette Sensor3 Disposable Razor 8-Pack
$5
free shipping
Amazon offers Prime members the Gillette Sensor3 Smooth Shave Disposable Razor 8-Pack for $7.99. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.59 and grab free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
New
Amazon · 53 mins ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Hudson Travel Toiletry Bag
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
Alpine Swiss via Amazon offers its Alpine Swiss Men's Hudson Travel Toiletry Bag in Black for $9.99. Clip the on-page 30% off coupon to cut that price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- measures 9.5" x 6" x 5"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gillette Sensor3 Disposable Razor 8-Pack
$5 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gillette Sensor3 Smooth Shave Disposable Razor 8-Pack for $7.99. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Target · 2 wks ago
Braun 6-in-1 Beard/Hair Trimmer Kit
$20 after rebate
pickup at Target
Factoring $5 gift card, it's tied as best we've seen
Target offers the Braun 6-in-1 Beard/Hair Trimmer Kit with a $5 Target Gift Card for $24.99. Redeem this $5 mail-in rebate to drop it to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Assuming you use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from last June as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $5.) Deal ends June 30. It includes:
- beard trimmer
- 4 combs with 13 precision lengths
- ear and nose trimmer attachment
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 12 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
