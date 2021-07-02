Remarkable Goodz BBQ Grill Smoker Box for $19
New
SideDeal · 38 mins ago
Remarkable Goodz BBQ Grill Smoker Box
$19 $90
free shipping w/ membership

That's a savings of $71 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal

Tips
  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
  • 28 vents
  • measures 8.86” x 3.86” x 1.89”
  • 430-grade heavy-duty stainless steel
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills SideDeal
Smoker Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register