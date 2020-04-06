Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $9 for this side-scrolling town-building RPG. Shop Now at Steam
Keep yourself entertained while you're self-isolating and save yourself $1,041 on a selection of great games and ebooks. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Big Fish Games is teaming up with the World Health Organization by encouraging everyone to stay home and Play Apart Together! Shop Now at Big Fish Games
You're getting $30 worth of DLC for free – not a bad way to spend the weekend. Shop Now at Steam
That's the best price we could find by $6. Shop Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
That's a savings of a buck and a great way to improve your keyboard skills. Shop Now at Steam
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Nintendo
