Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Regency Rugs 8x11-Foot Oriental Area Rug
$79 $409
free shipping

That's $330 off list and an inexpensive way to really tie the room together. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Regency Rugs via eBay.
  • It's also available in many more colors for $88.99.
Features
  • available in Beiges
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Rugs eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register