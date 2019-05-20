Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with our expired mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's the best deal for a new one today by $71.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • If you prefer new, search "Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television" on our site to find it new for $279.99
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: D50x-G9