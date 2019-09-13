Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
Various sellers via eBay take up to 60% off a selection of refurbished power tools with prices starting from $28.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, these items also qualify for free shipping. That's the best general discount we've seen in nearly four months. Save on brands DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi and more. Shop Now
It's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now $6. Buy Now
That's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw a refurb for $3 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
Sign In or Register