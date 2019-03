Various sellers via eBay takea selection of refurbished tools . (The sale banner notes up to 60% off, but there's greater discounts within.) Plus, all of these items receive. A couple of best bets:Note: Most of these items are covered by manufacturer warranties; check individual product pages for details. Also, first-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires March 28.