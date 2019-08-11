- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the refurbished TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Onn 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $52 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Netgear 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the RoboSHOOT MX-15 / RX-15 Flash Trigger Kit for $89.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $140. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the TP-Link 11-watt (60-watt Equivalent) Smart WiFi LED Bulb with Tunable White Light for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Sign In or Register