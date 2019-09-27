Daily Steals · 35 mins ago
Refurbished Sony 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Home Theater Sound Bar System
$170 $500
free shipping

That's $332 under the list price when new and the best price we could find.

Update: The price has increased to $169.99. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 600W total power
  • Two 65W front speakers
  • One 170W center channel speaker
  • Two 65W surrounds
  • One 170W subwoofer
  • Bluetooth and wired connectivity
  • Model: HTRT3
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SONYSB"
  • Expires 9/27/2019
    Published 18 hr ago
    Verified 5 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Daily Steals Sony Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register