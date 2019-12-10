Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a low by $96 for a refurb and the best price we've seen for this phone on any carrier. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $47, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $78 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
The Mint Mobile plan costs $45 alone elsewhere and the phone $260, so it's a $30 savings at least. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $221 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed phone from Samsung direct. (Most stores charge the full $1,000.)
Update: The price has dropped to $541. Buy Now at eBay
Opt for a refurb model to save big on iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixels, and more Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $3. Shop Now at Banggood
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the Mint Mobile plan, that's the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on electronics, tools, luggage, apparel and accessories, and more. Plus, select categories and vendors offer extra in-cart discounts. Shop Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Save on games, controllers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's $5 under our June mention and $7 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $21 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
