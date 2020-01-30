Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$237 $478
free shipping

That's $111 under the the best price we could find for a new one, and the best price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To see this discount, add it to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • Model: UN55NU6900FXZA
