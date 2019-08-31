sponsored
PCLiquidations · 51 mins ago
$225 $511
free shipping
PCLiquidations offers the refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 128GB 10.8 Tablet in Platinum for $224.95 with free shipping.
A 90-day PCLiquidations warranty is included. Buy Now
A 90-day PCLiquidations warranty is included. Buy Now
Features
- 10.8" 1920 x 1280 display
- Intel Atom x7-Z8700 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/31/2019
Published 6 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 23 hrs ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1" 32GB Tablet
$279 $300
free shipping
Huawei Authorized Retailer via Amazon offers its Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1" 32GB Tablet for $279. With free shipping, that's $21 off list and the best deal we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Huawei Kirin 659 Octa-core 2.36GHz
- 10.1'' 1920×1200 touchscreen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- 8MP rear, 8MP front camera
- microSD card slot
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Huawei EMUI 8.0
- Model: Bach2-W19C
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle
$45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The bundle includes a neoprene sleeve, anti-glare screen protector, and 16GB Micro SD card
Features
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go edition)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's $121 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
Sign In or Register