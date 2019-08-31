PCLiquidations · 51 mins ago
Refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 128GB 11" Tablet
$225 $511
free shipping
PCLiquidations offers the refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 128GB 10.8 Tablet in Platinum for $224.95 with free shipping.

A 90-day PCLiquidations warranty is included. Buy Now
Features
  • 10.8" 1920 x 1280 display
  • Intel Atom x7-Z8700 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Expires 8/31/2019
    Published 6 hr ago
1 comment
jake2011
Not a Surface PRO
5 hr 5 min ago