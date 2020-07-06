New
RefurBees · 28 mins ago
Refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 10.8" 64GB Windows Tablet
$329
free shipping

Refurbees offers the Refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 10.8" 64GB Windows Tablet for $329 with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees

Features
  • Intel Atom x7 Z8700 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.8" 1920x1280 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • front- and rear-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/6/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tablets RefurBees Microsoft
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register