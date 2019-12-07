Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6.5" Circular Saw
$76 $95
free shipping

That's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's offered by CPO via eBay.
  • Use coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this price.
  • A 1-year Makita warranty applies.
  • This is the tool only, no battery.
  • Expires 12/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
