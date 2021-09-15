Save on a range of Mac minis, MacBook Air Laptops, and more. Shop Now at Apple
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop for $849 (low by $150).
- A 1-year Apple warranty applies.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
The price drops at checkout to $100 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $2,850 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
Save on a selection of laptops, iPads, iPhones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" M1 Laptop w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,044 after in-cart discount ($256 off).
That's a $68 drop from our July mention, a savings of $1,569 off list, the best price we could find for a refurb by $90, and the lowest price we've ever seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty is included.
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
in anticipation of the next installment of our favorite globe-trotting spy in "No Time To Die" (US release date of October 8, 2021), now comes a documentary retrospective of Daniel Craig's 15 year adventure as James Bond. The best part being that it's free; we are definitely "shaken, not stirred" about this one. Shop Now at Apple
- documentary
- 45-minute run time
- Craig shares his personal memories in conversation w/ 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Sign In or Register