Refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre S500Z i5 23" 1080p All-In-One Desktop
$300 $327
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre S500Z i5 23" 1080p All-In-One Desktop for $299.99 via coupon code "DT99". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

  • This deal ends at midnight, October 21.
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 23" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
