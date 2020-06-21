Refurbees offers the Refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M720 i5 Ivy Bridge 2.9GHz Tiny Desktop PC for $198 with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5-3470T 2.9GHz Dual-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
- Mouse and keyboard included
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" bags a savings of $432 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11A4003YUS
That's a savings of $850 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Coffee Lake i5-9600T 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- USB keyboard in Black
- Model: 10RS005BUS
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to drop the price $400 off list. It's $44 below our mention from May and the best price we could find by $304 for a nearly identical unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SCCTO1WW
This desktop is SO tiny! (How tiny is it?) Lenovo says it's 96% smaller than a full-sized desktop, but with coupon code "CLEARMORE" taking $530 off list, it's a BIG deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i5-8600T Coffee Lake 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's a savings of $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apply code "058O2JF8" and the clip coupon to get this price.
- Sold by Yimi-Tech via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3450 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- 4 USB 3.0 ports & 2 HDMI ports
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. It's $11 under our May mention, $63 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHS IPS LED
- 3in1+DP video input
- LED backlight
- Model: 10R1PAR1US
Apple code "THINKPROMO" to get $332 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" HD 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD PCIe
- Windows 10 Home 64
