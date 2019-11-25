Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset w/ Lightsaber
$29 $93
free shipping

That's $64 less than the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • use your iPhone or Android smartphone with this augmented reality headset to fight lightsaber battles, play holochess, or participate in strategic combat
  • includes Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon
  • Model: ZA390002US
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
