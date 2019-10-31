New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset w/ Lightsaber
$25 $29
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention of a new one from a week ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $25 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops to $24.65 in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • use your iPhone or Android smartphone with this augmented reality headset to fight lightsaber battles, play holochess, or participate in strategic combat
  • includes Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon
  • Model: ZA390002US
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Video Games eBay Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register