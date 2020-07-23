New
eBay · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
free shipping
Prices start as low as $170, and includes brands such as HP, Acer, and Lenovo. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Outlet Computer & Tablet Clearance at Best Buy
Save on over 200 items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Staples · 5 days ago
HP 15-DY1731MS Core i5 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$430 $700
free shipping
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
Staples · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron 10th-Gen i5 1.1GHz 14" Laptop
$390 $600
free shipping
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Amazon · 5 days ago
Acer Aspire 5 Slim AMD Ryzen 3 15.6" Laptop
$350
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
eBay · 1 mo ago
eBay Father's Day Event
Shop Now
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
eBay · 4 wks ago
ASICS Men's X-Over Athletic Shorts
$9 $32
free shipping
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
eBay · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Corp Polo Shirt
$9 $46
free shipping
That's at least $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also around $6 less than other Shoebacca storefronts.) Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
eBay · 1 wk ago
Waystock Pizza Oven
$74 $87
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
Features
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
Sign In or Register