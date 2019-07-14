New
JBL · 36 mins ago
Refurbished JBL Reflect Response Bluetooth Headphones
$14 $160
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Reflect Response Wireless Touch Control Sport Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. (Many stores charge around $160.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • 8.6mm dynamic drivers
  • 10Hz - 22kHz frequency response
  • up to 10 hours of playback per charge
↑ less
Buy from JBL
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/14/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones JBL JBL
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register