Walmart · 49 mins ago
Refurbished JBL Everest Elite 750NC Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$70
free shipping

That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • 40mm drivers
  • 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • active noise cancellation
  • Model: JBLV750NXTBLU-Z
