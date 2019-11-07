Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 47 mins ago
Refurbished JBL Cinema 510 5.1 Speaker System
$130 $300
free shipping

JBL offers the refurbished JBL Cinema 510 full-range speaker system for $129.99. (That's 56% off of list.) Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends December 9. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 46Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 4-ohm impedance
  • bass reflex subwoofer
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 47 min ago
1 comment
jritchey
Just tried and current cost is $209.99 .
16 min ago