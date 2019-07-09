New
Ending today, CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Hitachi 12" Dual Bevel Miter Saw for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38. (Most stores charge at least $288 for a new one.) Buy Now
Features
- 15-amp motor
- laser guide system
- 48° bevel (left and right)
- 5-1/8" aluminum pivoting fence
- Model: C12FDH
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Hitachi 2.5" 15 Gauge Angled Finish Nail Gun
$99 $169
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hitachi 2.5" 15 Gauge Angled Finish Nail Gun in Silver for an in-cart price of $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- Lowe's charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
- tool-less
- 34° magazine angle
- integrated air duster
- 360° adjustable exhaust port
- switch between sequential or contact nailing
- Model: NT65MA4
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Hitachi 1-1/4" to 2-1/2" 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer
$99 $129
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hitachi 1-1/4" to 2-1/2" 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer for the in-cart price of $99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- integrated air duster
- 360-degree fully adjustable exhaust portal
- 34-degree magazine angle
- Model: NT65MA4
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ridgid 18V Hybrid Fan
$50 $60
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
Features
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Ends Today
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
