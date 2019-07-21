Refurbees offers the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Intel Haswell Core i5 2.9GHz Mini Desktop for $213.40. Coupon "GED99" cuts it to $199. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends July 21. Buy Now
- Intel Haswell Core i5-4570S 2.9GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 180GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro
HP offers its HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core 9th-Gen. i7 3GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $899.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the best price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 16GB Intel Optane memory
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- HP black wired keyboard w/ volume control & wired optical mouse kit
- 802.11ac WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide LED display
- 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 5 USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, and HDMI input
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP offers its HP 290-p0035xt Slimline Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UQ64AA#ABA
HP offers its HP Envy 34-b135se Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,699.99 with free shipping. That's a $180 drop from last month, $480 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 curved LED display
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD & 2TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: X6C40AA#ABA
Walmart offers the Overpowered DTW1 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $700 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago, $1,000 off, and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Mineral Silver for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention, $800 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5GR40AV_1
HP offers its HP Pavilion 15t Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 16" Laptop in Silver or Blue for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the best price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
