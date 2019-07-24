New
Ends Today
RefurBees · 51 mins ago
Refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Intel Core i5 2.9GHz Mini Desktop
$194 $213
free shipping

Today only, Refurbees offers the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Intel Haswell Core i5 2.9GHz Mini Desktop for $213.40. Coupon code "JS99" cuts it to $194.34. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Haswell Core i5-4570S 2.9GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 180GB SSD
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Pro
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JS99"
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops RefurBees HP
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register