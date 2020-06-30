- A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 2560x1440 LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Expires 6/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 4K (2160p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- It's sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM &128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-DK1003DX
That's a $10 drop from our May 5 mention, $110 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 5MU54AV_1
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- A redemption code for the game will be emailed within 30 days of purchase.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 8VD75AV_1
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
That's $360 off and easily the best price we've seen; we listed it a month ago for $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
- 500 20-lb. sheets
- 92-bright
- acid-free
Use code "JUMPACCY10" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $12 on this curated bundle that works together to increase precision and speed in gaming.
Update: The price has increased to $44.99. Buy Now at HP
- HP Omen Mouse 400
- HP Gaming Keyboard 500
- HP Gaming Headset 400
- HP Gaming Mousepad 300
Sign In or Register