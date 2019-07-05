New
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Refurbished Garmin Drive 51 LM GPS with Lifetime Maps
$59
free shipping
Ending today, ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the refurbished Garmin Drive 51 LM GPS with Lifetime Maps for $69.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $59.46. With free shipping, that's a buck below our December mention and the best price we've seen. (Most retailers charge at least $99 for a new unit.) Buy Now
Features
  • lane assist with junction view
  • custom Points of Interest
  • preloaded maps
  • text-to-speech street names
  • Model: 010-01678-0B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Automotive GPSs Rakuten Garmin
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register