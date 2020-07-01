Refurbees offers the refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook for $249. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
- A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Expires 7/1/2020
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
