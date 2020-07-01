New
RefurBees · 53 mins ago
Refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook
$249
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook for $249. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
