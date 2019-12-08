Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees
Refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook
$229 $974
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook for $229 (down from $974) with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 15 min ago
