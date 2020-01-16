Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook
$219 $229
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook for $218.90 via code "FUJI". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "FUJI".
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Stylus included
Details
Comments
