New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$160
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson SV11 V7 Animal HEPA Cordless Vacuum in Iron for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, the lowest price we could find by $55, although we saw this for $24 less in April. (That was, however, by far the best deal we've seen.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty is included
Features
- It can transition from a stick vac to a handheld vac
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$116 $300
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $144.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $115.99. With free shipping, that's $184 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- motorized cleaner head
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
$180 $255
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $75. Buy Now
Features
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
$230 $270
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $269.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $229.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for a this model in any condition. (It's the best deal now by $170.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214730-02
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac
$39 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum in Orange for $38.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $43 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 6' hose and 10' cord
- reusable cloth filter and foam sleever
- auto shut-off overflow prevention and blower function
- 2-in-1 utility nozzle, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle, and detail brush
- Model: AA255
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$160 $450
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- two airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $299.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge around $400. Buy Now
Features
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- telescopic handle
- combination and stair tools
New
Amazon · now
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$370 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $129. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now for fulfillment on July 22 when it is expected to return.
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Sign In or Register