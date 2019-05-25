Dyson via eBay offers the refurbished Dyson SV10 V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow or Iron for $279.99. Coupon code "PRESUMMER" cuts that price to $229.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our November mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest refurb price today by $70.) It can transform into a handheld and features up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge.

A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.