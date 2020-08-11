New
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
extra 40% off
free shipping
Get 40% off any Dell desktop (excludes clearance items), plus free ground shipping via coupon code "BTS4UDESKTOP". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- These items include a 100-day Dell warranty.
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
HP EliteDesk 705 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro Mini Desktop PC
$399 $764
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Core i5 Desktop PC w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$220 $230
free shipping
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Microsoft Store · 3 wks ago
HP Omen Obelisk Rysen 7 Gaming Desktop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,200
free shipping
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 1 day ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n 8th-Gen i5 Nano Desktop PC
$449 $1,299
free shipping
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Dell Refurbished Store · 6 days ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 7480 Laptops
$200 off
free shipping
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7470 Laptops
$175 off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2020AUGDEAL2" to take $175 off any refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
