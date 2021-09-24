Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this Chromebook. (You'd pay $40 more for the 64GB eMMC elsewhere.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
It's $13 under our last mention, a savings of $144 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek MT 8183C 2GHz octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HUVAA.006
Apply coupon code "FALL45DTDEAL" to save an extra 45% off over 115 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Coupon "FALL35LAPDEAL" alternatively takes 35% off laptops or coupon "SAVE25FALL" takes 25% off most other items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 5090 11th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $153.45 after coupon ($126 off).
Save on a range of refurbished desktops with coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL4". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Use coupon code "FALL35LAPDEAL" to grab this laptop discount. Or, if you're in more of a desktop mood, coupon code "FALL45DTDEAL" takes an extra 45% off there. Still looking? Coupon code "SAVE25FALL" chops an extra 25% off almost everything else. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply code "2021SEPTDEAL2" to save on select laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
Sign In or Register