Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
Awow Digital via Amazon offers its Awow Atom 1.44GHz Mini PC Stick for $140.89. Coupon code "67CWUSAT" drops that to $98.62. With free shipping, that's $42 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,549.99. Coupon code "LCS10OFF" drops it to $1,394.99. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's a savings of $935, although we saw it with the gift card for $29 less last week. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a range of discounts via various coupon codes, listed below. Plus, these same codes bag free shipping.
Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. Shop Now
