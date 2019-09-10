Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Series 7777 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 27" Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,371.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $1,322.99. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $49 under our mention from last month, a savings of $527, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now