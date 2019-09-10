Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $501.59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $141, although we saw it for $12 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $923.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $879.99. With free shipping, that's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $905.51 before and $862.39 after coupon. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 24" Touchscreen All-in-One 2-in-1 Desktop PC for $538.99 with free shipping. That's $161 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,548.79. Coupon code "LCS10Off" drops it to $1,393.91. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $76 under our mention from last week, a savings of $936, and the lowest price we've seen Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 22-c1035z AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz All-in-One 21.5" 1080p Desktop PC for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $427.49. With free shipping, that's $173 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Series 7777 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 27" Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,371.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $1,322.99. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $49 under our mention from last month, a savings of $527, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a range of discounts via various coupon codes, listed below. Plus, these same codes bag free shipping.
Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $310.46 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $6 under our mention from four days ago, $180 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $336.33. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
