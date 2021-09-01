Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 5050 Desktops at Dell Refurbished Store: $200 off

New
$200 off
Save on a range of refurbished desktops with coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL4". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Lenovo · 4 days ago
Lenovo Back to School Deals
up to 76% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gigabyte Brix Celeron Ultra Compact PC Kit
$157 $166
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
HP · 5 hrs ago
HP OMEN 30L 10th-Gen. i7 Gaming Desktop PC w/ NVIDIA 3090 24GB
$2,100 $3,200
free shipping
That's $750 less than our previous mention and about the same as you'd pay for the GPU alone elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB for another $750
- 10th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-10600K 3.8GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU w/ Liquid Cooling
- HyperX 16GB RAM; WD Black 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GT13-0380t
Dell Refurbished Store · 5 days ago
Refurbished Dell Desktops
45% to 50% off
free shipping
Save 45% to 50% off a range of systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktop via "5040DT45"
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 7040 Desktop via "7040DT45"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 5050 Desktop via "5050DT50"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 3050 Desktop via "3050DT50"
- These systems are backed by 90-day Dell warranties.
Refurbished Dell Precision 7520 Laptops
$500 off
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
