Dell OptiPlex 3020 MT Haswell Desktop for $99
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 3020 MT Haswell Desktop
$99 $189
free shipping

Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store

Tips
  • All Dell refurb items are backed by a 100-day warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-4130 Haswell 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 7 Professional OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/13/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Refurbished Store Dell
Core i3 Windows 7 Top Tech Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register