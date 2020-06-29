Take 45% off with coupon code "DT3020DEAL45". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell products carry a 100-day Dell warranty. An extended 1-year warranty is available for an additional $29. (It usually costs $39.)
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
Apply coupon code "DT5040DEAL45" to save on a variety of configurations for your home, office, or home/office. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
Apply coupon code "DELL35TABLET" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL2" to save. Save on about 50 refurbished models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL1" to take $200 off any refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. (Clearance items excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Sign In or Register