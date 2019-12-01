Personalize your DealNews Experience
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 12.5" Touchscreen Laptop for $364. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $200 under last week's mention, $1,213 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $170 under last week's mention and a savings of $1,025 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $150 under our July mention, $390 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $50 under last week's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
That's the best deal we could find by $250. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
The Dell Small Business 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. The sale runs through November 30 with doorbusters available all week, some with specific starting times as noted in the Black Friday ad. As always, free shipping applies to any purchase. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Dell Home
