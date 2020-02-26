Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$365 $396
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop for $365 via coupon code "16GB". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "16GB" to get this price.
  • Offer may end without notice.
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 12.5" 1366x768 (720p) Touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "16GB"
