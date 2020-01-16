Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop
$279 $297
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop for $279 via coupon code "E72WOW". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "E72WOW".
  • Offer can end without notice.
  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.5" 1366x768 (720p) Touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
