Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop for $279 via coupon code "E72WOW". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $379 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $536 off list, $125 under our mention from September, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has now dropped to $783.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $128 below our mention from yesterday and a savings of $997. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on a range of refurbished 14" laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $247 less than a sealed model costs. Buy Now at eBay
That's $450 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $84 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on over 150 refurbished desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in factory-sealed packaging and the best deal we've seen for this monitor in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Staples
That's the best we've seen and lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at eBay
