RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 Core i7 14" Laptop
$375
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 Core i7 14" Laptop for $374.99 via coupon code "MX74". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
