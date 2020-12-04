That's $264 off the list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts & labour and 30-day battery warranty is offered, but it is not clear who backs it.
- 4th. gen. Intel Core i5-4200U Haswell 1.6GHz dual core processor
- 8GB RAM; 180GB SSD
- 13.3" 1280 x 720 (720p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
This recent release is $521 under list price, which is a massive discount for such a new model.
Update: It's now $529. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $108 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's a $110 drop since last month, $820 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109bfdb
The Staples Cyber Monday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen Shop Now at Staples
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $140 under our May mention, $220 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $635 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DBBFDTAFF4B" to get $680 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT with 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW Drive
Save $728 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5880w10ph03b7db
