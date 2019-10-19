New
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Dell Latitude Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop w/ 480GB SSD
$331
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $331.40 with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 480GB SSD
  • HD Webcam
  • WiFi
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops RefurBees Dell
Core i7 14 inch Ultrabooks SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register