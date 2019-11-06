Personalize your DealNews Experience
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "WOW85" cuts it to $285. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $13 below our mention from September and the best price we could find by $63 for one in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $522 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at eBay
That's $770 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $780 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
That's $36 under our January mention, $492 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $410 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
