RefurBees · 30 mins ago
Refurbished Dell Latitude Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop
$285 $299
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "WOW85" cuts it to $285. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • HD Webcam
  • WiFi
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "WOW85"
  • Expires 11/6/2019
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
