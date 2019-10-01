New
Refurbished Dell Latitude Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Laptop
$284 $299
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies.

  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • HD Webcam
  • WiFi
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  Expires 10/1/2019
