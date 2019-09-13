Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Core i5 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $284.99 via code "DX28". Plus, free shipping applies. Deal expires at midnight. Buy Now
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now
That's $441 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
That's tied with our now-expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $13. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
